Barton’s Festival of Trees and Lights this weekend

A dance performance at a previous Barton holiday festival.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health invites all ages to ring in the holidays at the 11th annual Festival of Trees and Lights.

The seasonal celebration features events and entertainment on Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8 at its new location inside Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Produced by the Barton Foundation to benefit community health, proceeds from this year’s festival support Barton’s Community Health Endowment and the Family Birthing Center.

The holiday tradition unfolds as Barton Foundation’s team of staff and volunteers transform the Harrah’s Convention Center into a holiday paradise.

Attendees can expect lights and holiday décor, designer trees and wreaths by local artists, a children’s crafting area, photos with Santa, a teddy bear hospital, a gift shop stocked by Mrs. Claus, costumed storybook characters, raffle prizes, and an entertainment lineup featuring live music, choir and dance performances.

The public viewing of the holiday displays and photos with Santa are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, and 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

From 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, guests and visitors ages 55 and older can attend a senior stroll, enjoying the holiday displays, entertainment and light refreshments at no cost.

Family night is from 5-9 p.m. with prices at $25 for up to six people. Kids under 2 get in free.

From 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, a black tie (optional) gala, cocktail reception, five course meal, dancing and silent auction will take place. New this year, a separate ticket is available for purchase to attend just the cocktail reception at the Gala from 5-7 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, families can attend the teddy bear brunch which features a buffet and be entertained by the “Science Wizard,” write a letter to Santa (who will be sure to write back), and make a visit to the Teddy bear hospital — an interactive place to learn about health and hospitals through the care of a teddy bear.

“We are delighted to support the health of our community and help keep care for mothers and babies close to home,” said Chris Kiser, Barton Foundation executive director in a press release. “I’m looking forward to getting into the holiday spirit at this year’s festival while reinforcing important medical services for local families.”

The entrance fee for public viewing is $5, tickets to the brunch are $35 and include a photo with Santa, and tickets to the gala are $250 or $75 for the cocktail reception.

For information, volunteer opportunities, and to purchase tickets, visit bartonhealth.org/festival or call 530-543-5909.