Bertie’s ‘Local’s Night Out’ offers new seafood menu special

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Bertie’s Hot Chicken is hosting their first Local’s Night Out, featuring their fresh New England style seafood menu from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Restaurant owner Rick Boyd is excited to unveil the menu after a long wait due to COVID-19.

“Right before COVID shut everything down, we were planning on opening a seafood restaurant in South Lake,” said Boyd. “Right before we signed the lease, we ended up backing off because of the shutdown, so it never happened. So this is sort of our way of bringing that concept back.”

Seats to the event are by reservation only, and Boyd said reservations are filling up so quickly they’re considering doing the event on Saturday, Oct. 2 as well.

“The seating between five and seven is completely sold out,” said Boyd. “We do have some tables before five and we have some after seven, but the middle point of the night is completely booked. It went fast, which was very encouraging.”





The menu features an array of traditional New England seafood items, including a variety of appetizers in order for maximizing tasting opportunity. Fish and chips will be available for those looking to go back to the basics of tasty seafood, but Boyd said there are many dishes that will dance with every local’s taste buds.

“We’ll have clams in a couple different ways,” said Boyd. “We have a clam linguini, we have a traditional clambake, which is lobster, clams, shrimp, potatoes, corn, and smoked sausage. So that’s a really fun one. It’s shareable, and something the whole table can really get into and experience.”

Boyd said his main goal is to bring a little bit of Cape Cod to the basin, whether that be through his sought-after lobster or the traditional black cod miso ramen that will wow the true seafood lovers.

“We’re very excited about people coming out to try things and help us figure out where we go next,” Boyd said.

To make a reservation for your spot at Bertie’s Local’s Night Out, visit their website at capehouse.com/reservations .