Black Uhuru jams at Crystal Bay Casino

North Shore gets into the reggae spirit with a performance from Black Uhuru, the ever-changing group that formed back in the 1970s, on Thursday, April 26, at Crystal Bay Casino.

"The legendary Black Uhuru is one of the most popular successful reggae groups to come out of Jamaica. Although going through numerous lead singers and musicians, they have remained to be one of the most recognized and prolific reggae bands for over 50 years," states the venue's website.

Throughout the group's tenure, Black Uhuru has released over 10 full-length albums, multiple instrumental dub records and a mix of live collections.

"Black Uhuru's long success has allowed them to become ambassadors of reggae while earning several achievements in the music industry," states the band's Facebook biography.

The group is listed just behind Bob Marley in reggae's highest record sales, and the album "Red" ranked No. 23 on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Albums of the 1980s. Black Uhuru also notched the first Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 1985.

"Despite all of Black Uhuru's change of different singers and musicians the one thing that has always remained is Derrick 'Duckie' Simpson. Much respect to a legendary figure for reggae music," states the bio.

Recommended Stories For You

Black Uhuru's Tahoe gig begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $23, and on the day of the show for $25. Prices do not include ticket fees. Purchase entry and learn more at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28.

— Lake Tahoe Action