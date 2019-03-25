Blake Shelton, Lionel Richie latest shows added to 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series lineup

Harveys Lake Tahoe just announced the next two shows for the 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series, including the performance the weekend of the annual celebrity golf tournament.

Country star Blake Shelton will take the stage Friday, July 12, as part of the festivities for the 30th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe.

A little more than a month later, ’80s pop star Lionel Richie will arrive in Stateline to perform some songs from his extensive catalogue.

Shelton is a notable grab for the concert series, especially for the weekend of celebrity golf. Last year Pitbull performed the Friday night show. Lenny Kravitz was the celebrity golf weekend performer in 2017.

Aside from being one of the most recognized names in country music, Shelton also is a five-time winner of the Country Music Association's “Male Vocalist of the Year.” He also won CMA’s 2012 "Entertainer of the Year," according to Harveys.

His latest album “Texoma Shore” was his sixth record to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and marked his 11th all-genre Top 10.

Shelton also is known for his role as a judge on the long-running television singing contest “The Voice.”

He joins a host of other country artists already added to the summer concert lineup, including Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert.

Richie â€” known for hits includingÂ "Endless Love," "Lady," "All Night Long," "Penny Lover," "Stuck on You," and "Say You, Say Me," among others â€” performs Saturday, Aug. 17.

After successfully starting his career as a member of the funk/soul band The Commodores, Richie set out on his own to form what would become an immensely successful solo career. He has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

A list of accolades provided by Harveys includes: an Oscar, a Golden Globe, four Grammy Awards, being named MusicCares Person of the Year in 2016 and a Kennedy Center honoree in 2017.

Like Shelton, Richie also has successfully blended the mediums of music, television and competition. He served as a judge on the past season of ABC’s reboot of “American Idol.” Richie will be returning to the judge’s seat in the upcoming season.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or http://www.apeconcerts.com.

Ticket prices for Shelton’s show range from $99.50 to $255.50, while Richie’s show ranges from $69.50 to $149.50. Neither ticket price range includes taxes and fees.

Other artists performing this summer include Dave Matthews Band, Pentatonix, Steve Miller Band and Jackson Browne.