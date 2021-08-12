Bodybuilding, fitness competition returns to Tahoe for 11th year

STATELINE, Nev. — The 11th annual Tahoe Show returns to Bally’s Lake Tahoe (formerly Montbleu) on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15.

The now global event will feature eight divisions of body types, with popular divisions such as bikini and men’s physique.

Owner and founder of the Tahoe Show Chris Minnes said that he’s excited to debut the variety of categories being introduced this year.

The 2020 IFBB NCP Tahoe Show was still able to happen last year at the golf course in Squaw Valley. (Provided / Marcello Rostagni)



“When people think of bodybuilding, the first thought is Big Arnold Schwarzenegger, muscle guys, but we have all kinds of different physiques,” said Chris Minnes. “And what they are is just physiques that have been shaped and are very healthy. So when we are struggling in our lives — and it can be personal issues, it can be substance abuse, it can be confidence; it can be a number of things — bodybuilding creates a place for them to make the changes that they need to make and to be successful in all aspects of their lives.”

Minnes began the bodybuilding show in South Tahoe 11 years ago after attending other competitions and realizing Tahoe would be the perfect venue for an event.

“Nobody thought it was going to work because there was nobody who was into bodybuilding back then in Tahoe. Me being me, I know Tahoe is a destination. So I disagreed and I surprised everyone,” said Minnes. “The show became one of the biggest shows in the country, because who doesn’t want to go to Tahoe?”

Since opening over a decade ago, the show has now expanded to eight to 12 shows throughout the United States, with shows in Russia and a few other countries in Eastern Europe.

The latest Tahoe show will feature a number of professional and amateur athletes and competitors, along with over 20 vendors that specialize in all things health, including nutrition, supplements, and body massagers for intense muscle pain. The title sponsor California Alternative Medicine specializes in hormone replacement, another vital part of bodybuilding.

Schedule of Events at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Saturday, Aug. 14 9 a.m. Doors open to the public for Pre-Judging at Bally’s Showroom 9:30 a.m. Pre-Judging begins for NPC Fitness, Figure, Women’s Physique, Bikini and Wellness 4 p.m. Doors open for finals at MontBleu Showroom 4:30 p.m. Finals begin for NPC Fitness, Figure, Women’s Physique, Bikini and Wellness Sunday, Aug. 15 9 a.m. Doors open to the public for Pre-Judging 9:30 a.m. Pre-Judging for Classic Physique, Bodybuilding, IFBB Pro Bikini, IFBB Pro Wellness and Men’s Physique 3:00 p.m. Doors open for finals at the MontBleu Showroom 3:30 p.m. Finals for Classic Physique, Bodybuilding, IFBB Pro Bikini, IFBB Pro Wellness and Men’s Physique

“An ideal situation is to get your hormones where they were in your twenties, and it helps slow the aging process, help you with energy and confidence, to help you keep your skin tighter, maintain your muscle mass,” Minnes said. “So these hormone replacement organizations are fantastic for that. They’re really life changing.”

Not only is the event held for athletes to compete, but it’s a chance for spectators to learn about the sport and ways to stay healthy in the long term.

“Ultimately, even if you’re not a huge fan of bodybuilding competitions, you realize there’s physiques on that stage that are attainable,” said Minnes. “And so often, people come in and watch shows; they’re entertained, they have fun, and the next competition, they’re on stage.”

This year, the show will feature IFBB professionals in the Wellness and Bikini divisions; Bikini to return for a second year with a stacked lineup of Olympic athletes, and Wellness being introduced as a new division this year. Additionally, IFBB Pro Masters Bikini and Wellness will be introduced as new divisions.

Top pro athletes will compete for multiple prizes, including $8,000 in cash and a photo shoot on the lake courtesy of Lake Tahoe Love Captained Boat Charters.

Ticket prices range between $29 and $260, and can be purchased online at centerpodium.com/tahoeshow/tickets .

For more information, visit http://www.centerpodium.com/tahoeshow .