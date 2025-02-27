Boyd Plans Major Renovations for Three Las Vegas Casinos

kvnga-via-unsplash

Boyd Gaming is directing $650 million toward renovations across its properties, focusing on three Las Vegas-area locations. The Suncoast Hotel & Casino, a 25-year-old property in Summerlin, will have its casino floor revamped by the end of 2025. The upgrade process began last year with the addition of a sportsbook, replacing a former showroom. The company plans to minimize disruptions during construction, drawing from past experience with similar projects, such as the Fremont Hotel & Casino renovation in downtown Las Vegas.

With more gaming options available online, land-based casinos are continually updating their properties to keep players engaged. Although Nevada has not legalized online casinos, many residents still turn to offshore platforms that operate outside U.S. regulations, as well as sweepstakes casinos, which allow users to gamble with virtual currency rather than real money. This shift in player interest, despite Nevada's stance on online casinos, makes it essential for operators to continually invest in their properties to stay competitive.

The Orleans Hotel & Casino, which has nearly 1,900 rooms, will also undergo refurbishment alongside properties in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania. By 2026, nearly 60 percent of the company’s total hotel rooms will have been updated. Meanwhile, Joker’s Wild in Henderson will be replaced by a new casino, which will initially feature 450 slot machines and dining options. The project does not include a hotel in its first phase, but future expansions will add more gaming space, accommodations, and additional amenities. The new development is located on a 15-acre site, allowing room for growth. Joker’s Wild will close once the new casino is ready, with employees transferring to the updated location.

Beyond Las Vegas, Boyd is also investing in a $750 million hotel-casino project in Norfolk, Virginia. Between $120 million and $150 million of the $650 million budget is allocated for the initial design and development, with the rest of the construction costs spread into 2026 and 2027. Additionally, Boyd oversees the Sky River Casino near Sacramento on behalf of the Northern California Wilton Rancheria Tribe, though the expansion there is funded by the tribe rather than Boyd itself. The management agreement contributed significantly to Boyd’s record-breaking revenue of $3.9 billion in 2024, with management fees generating $88.4 million.

Boyd’s online gaming segment experienced the highest revenue increase in 2024, rising 43 percent to $606.2 million. The company operates online casinos in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Ontario, Canada, while also offering sports betting in six states through its 5 percent stake in FanDuel. Leadership is monitoring potential online gaming legislation in multiple states, though many proposed bills fail to pass. Boyd remains focused on expanding its physical properties while keeping an eye on future digital opportunities.