‘Broadway in Blue’ begins run at Valhalla Tahoe

Valhalla Tahoe's first theater production of the season takes the stage for opening weekend come Thursday evening.

Billed as "Broadway in Blue: A Broadway Musical Revue," the show is true to its name. According to Valhalla Tahoe's Art, Music and Theatre Festival director Evangeline Elston, the performances are "designed with Tahoe in mind" — hence "Broadway in Blue."

"This intimate revue features songs from classic and contemporary Broadway shows and features the talents of performers in the South Lake Tahoe community and surrounding region.

"The simple yet elegant presentation and splashy musical numbers transform the beautiful Valhalla Boathouse Theatre into a cabaret for an evening of musical theatre fun," states the Valhalla Tahoe website.

The performance runs two weekends: Thursday through Sunday, July 5-8, and Thursday through Sunday, July 12-15.

Each show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is held at the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre, located at 1 Valhalla Road in South Lake Tahoe.

Doors open at 6:50 p.m. for preferred seating, and at 7:10 p.m. for general admission seating.

Tickets range from $20 (general admission) to $28 (preferred). Visit http://www.valhallatahoe.com to learn more and purchase entry.

Valhalla Tahoe's next play, "Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat and Betty," begins its run on Thursday, July 19.

— Lake Tahoe Action