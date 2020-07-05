Callie’s Cabin: Superfood melon pizza anyone?

Healthy watermelon pizza with blueberries, strawberries, bananas, mint and yogurt.

‘Tis the season for tree pollen around the lake that can cause seasonal allergies. Achoo! Nature’s superfoods – yogurt, fruit, nuts, and honey — come to the rescue. Not only do they taste good – they’re good for you.

After a past Independence Day trip to Victoria, British Columbia, images of the hotel’s breakfast buffet (plenty of watermelon balls), lingered on my mind. I thought about adding fresh melon to my summer diet. Once back home when I saw those cute mini-watermelons at the supermarket, I changed it up. I made one of those melon bowl salads.

This year, I do miss being able to whisk off to Canada (the borders are closed as we survive the pandemic); so, I decided to bring food memories here to you on the south shore. I created a watermelon pizza (my new spin for the thrill of it) inspired by unforgettable journey.

MELON PIZZA

½ cup Greek honey vanilla yogurt

2 large round slices watermelon (about 1-inch thick, cut from center of melon)

½ cup berries (blueberries, raspberries)

½ cup hazelnuts, chopped

2 to 3 teaspoons honey (local)

Fresh basil or mint leaves

Spread 1/4 cup yogurt mixture on top of each slice of melon. Top with berries, nuts and fresh herbal leaves. Serves 4-6.

One afternoon this week I tried this recipe. Wow. It is so easy and quick to do. The cool thing is, the “pizza” and slices look super elegant.

And the honey? Every July when the yellow pollen arrives like an uninvited visitor at Lake Tahoe, I hold a tissue in one hand and am on the phone to a pharmacist with the other. Proponents of honey tell me that your immune system will get used to the local pollen in it (it should be within a 50-mile radius). So, drizzle it on. And, of course, you can use any fruit and nut toppings you’d like – just like a take-out superfood pizza.

Cal Orey, M.A., is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, HonTey, Coffee, Tea, Superfoods, Essential Oils, Herbs and Spices) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club.) Her website is http://www.calorey.com.