Callie’s Cabin: Dump pounds on spring weekend stone-age diet

It’s a new season. Living in the mountains brings four distinct seasons and four different ways of enjoying superfoods. Once the weather warms up, it’s time to lighten up with superfoods and drop unwanted winter weight or now called “pandemic pounds.”

The Paleo diet concept. Getty Images



A spike of energy happens and can be used along with superfoods in spring cleaning — indoors and outdoors — and in more play.

Before an early spring trip to the Pacific Northwest, I wanted to dump five pounds. For a few days, I ate a semi-Stone Age diet: leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and fruit; no catching fish or fowl at the lake for me. It worked. At Sea-Tac Airport one evening, I was standing in skinny jeans, two tee shirts, two sweaters, a thick coat, neck scarf and UGG boots. I was lean, layered, and cool, right? Wrong.

Shocked by the crowd of people, I felt like a creature from another planet. Seattle locals and visitors were clad in Hawaiian shirts, shorts, and thongs. I looked like I was transported to the wrong terminal. One man asked me, “Are you going to Alaska?” Embarrassed, I answered, “Nah, Vancouver.” Note to self: Savor skinny superfoods for their amazing pounds-off powers but forego piling on clothes when going to a destination known for its warm Mediterranean climate.

Eat like a caveman, sort of

I followed a semi-Paleolithic diet, Paleo diet, caveman diet, or stone-age diet. The foodstuff avoids processed food and includes vegetables, fruits, nuts, roots, and meat and excludes dairy products, grains, sugar, legumes, processed oils, salt, alcohol, and coffee. (I included Greek yogurt and one cup of coffee, no meat.)

Here is the super jump-start diet plan. It is not intended to be used long-term. But you can use it one day per week or as needed after the first time which is one or two days, since it gives your body a vacation from too much overindulging in food on special occasions that include rich and high-calorie fare.

Eating clean foods from a caveman, plant-based diet (such as berries and leafy greens fill you up) and will help give your body a break – detoxing your body. Taking a mini-fast food staycation right at home at the south shore can help you get fit and dump the muffin top,

This diet plan is adapted from umpteen mini-fasts I’ve created with the help of nutritionists. It also uses superfoods in the top ranked Mediterranean Diet Pyramid (including fruits, vegetables, fish and seafood, poultry, eggs, yogurt, wine in moderation, and water).

The Superfoods Stone-Age Diet rules

•Do not go below 1,200 calories.

•Do not eat after 7 p.m. If you are hungry, you may eat a piece of fresh fruit with herbal tea.

•Health authorities advise you to drink seven to eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily. The amount depends on your size and weight, activity level, and where you live. (Seasons count, too, you may require more in a hotter climate.)

•Consult with your health practitioner before starting this diet or any new diet plan. Do not use if you’re pregnant, nursing, or have diabetes.

•Take a daily multivitamin to help you get adequate nutrients.

Now that you’re ready to spring into the slim down, healthy up game and eat superfoods without starving — you’ll feel super during the season of renewal.

Adapted from The Healing Powers of Superfoods, Kensington. *This book just went back to press for a second printing.

Cal Orey, M.A. Is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, Honey, Coffee, Tea, Superfoods, Essential Oils, Herbs and Spices) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club.) Her website is http://www.calorey.com .