Callie’s Cabin: Independence Day croissants

On one early July summer trip to Victoria, British Columbia I savored many things. I planned to escape Fourth of July crowds. It worked. Not a lot of celebrations or activity in Canada when I was there. Another memory on the Fourth of July away from home was the concierge dining room’s appetizer bar. At 5:00 P.M., I entered the highest floor of the hotel, with its picturesque panoramic view of the boat harbor, into a room complete with special food for special people staying on top floor rooms.

My dinner? A custom-tailored cheese plate, sort of. I scooped up a plate full of edibles, including crackers, cheeses, olives, croissants, and berries. It’s the stuff at eat when I’m home on the south shore. It quelled the homesickness. I fled back to my suite, with its own million-dollar Inner Harbor view. I munched on the memorable feast or one.

Not only did I appreciate the solitude, but it was the fresh, over-sized croissant decorated with cream cheese and a variety of berries that was something to celebrate. So, this recipe is inspired by the getaway that gave me memories to cherish.

Delicious breakfast 4th july theme croissants with cream cheese and berry filling. Independence day dessert



California Croissants

Croissants (I used Pillsbury Grands!)

Honey Walnut Filling

(Make twice the amount if you use Grands! These measurements work fine for regular croissants)

¼ cup honey

1 cup walnuts, finely chopped

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Confectioners’ sugar (for topping after baked)

Cream cheese

Berries (strawberries, blackberries or blueberries), sliced

You can bake homemade croissants by using dry yeast, milk, flour, sale, an egg white, and cornstarch – but why when we’re coping with a heat wave. Take the easy route and use quality pop open and bake croissants. You can buy pre-made croissants but they will not be warm out of the oven. Place triangles on a cutting board. Set aside. In a bowl, combine honey, walnuts, and cinnamon. Place a large spoonful of filling onto the wide part of each triangle. Begin with the wide end and roll into a crescent shape. Repeat. Let set in the fridge for about 15 minutes. I used a knife and lightly added slice marks to make the rolls look pretty. Bake in a 350-degree oven for about 15 to 20 minute or until the bottoms are golden brown. Makes 8. (Each roll without toppings is 150 calories, 3 grams saturated fat, 320 milligrams sodium, and 4 grams total sugar.)

Here comes the healthier California part — our immune-boosting California berries, nuts, and honey. When cool, slice in half and spread with cream cheese. Top with berries of your choice. Sprinkle each croissant with confectioners’ sugar. So, yes, these Fourth of July croissants are festive and have plenty of texture with the nuts and berries, a kick of spice and sweet nature’s nectar. (I recommend local honey.) Also, the flaky croissants make it a perfect dessert but can also be enjoyed at breakfast or brunch. Enjoy one or two with iced tea or coffee. Your taste buds will experience a festive explosion of flavors!

Cal Orey, M.A. Is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, Honey, Coffee, Tea, Superfoods, Essential Oils, Herbs and Spices) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club.) Her website is http://www.calorey.com .