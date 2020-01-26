Callie’s Cabin: Heavenly Apple and Cheese Scones (recipe)

Homemade apple scones.

Getty Images | iStockphoto

Okay. So I have shared my feelings with you all about my love for California, a mecca of fresh produce due to it being an agriculture state.

It’s chock-full of groves and orchards, not too far away from Lake Tahoe.

It took a recent trip out of state up north to Alaska for me to appreciate what foods we have available to us — even during wintertime.

We are blessed to be able to be able to go to our supermarkets and buy fresh Honeycrisp apples and organic thyme in January. And I did just that this week.

Flashback to a month ago.

One morning I called room service from the hotel room.

I asked, “Do you have any apples?” Then, I pushed the Golden State envelope.

I asked. “Honeycrisp?” I heard one word that made me want to do the good vibrations dance.

“Yes.” When the chef brought me a tray with hot coffee (yes, it was good), juice in a bottle (it sufficed), and an oversized red apple I was in heaven on Earth.

It connected me to here, my home.

This recipe is inspired by my love for apples, wherever I am; in the Golden State or en route to Alaska like last month or even Canada which is next up to find those Northern Lights in the sky.

Apple and Cheese Scones

2 ½ cups self-rising flour

¼ cup teaspoons granulated sugar

1/4 cup European style butter, cold small cubes

1/2 cup organic buttermilk or half-and-half or Greek yogurt

1 brown egg

¾-1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

3/4 cup apples, Granny Smith or Honeycrisp, peeled, chopped

½ teaspoon thyme, fresh, chopped

A dash of ground pepper

¼ cup walnuts, chopped (optional)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a bowl mix flour, sugar, and baking powder. Add chunks of butter (sliced in small squares). Set aside.

In another bowl combine buttermilk, egg, and cheese. Fold in apples, thyme, and pepper. Stir until a dough-like mixture forms.

For a rustic scone, drop ½ cup spoonfuls onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. (Or you can put dough into a buttered greased round baking dish.)

Bake until light golden brown and crusty, about 12 to 14 minutes for individual scones; about 20 to 25 minutes for a round scone. Remove from oven. Slice whole scone into triangles.

Serve warm. Makes 8-10 servings.

*You can use cake flour for a lighter scone but then you’ll need 1 teaspoon baking powder. You can top with an organic cranberry jam, butter, or cream cheese to spice up these savory and sweet scones. Or enjoy them as is. These scones, drop or triangle, are pretty to look at and oh-so flavorful.

You’ve heard the adage, “Things happen for a reason.”

My adventure going off the hill taught me that we have both nature and a super selection of real foodstuffs year-round.

Scone? It’s got fresh apples and thyme.

Cal Orey, M.A. Is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, Honey, Coffee, Tea, Superfoods, and Essential Oils) published by Kensington. Her website is http://www.calorey.com.