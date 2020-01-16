Camp Richardson this weekend hosts Snowshoe Cocktail Races

Snowshoe Cocktail Races take place this weekend at Camp Richardson.

Provided

If you go ... What: Snowshoe Cocktail Races When: 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 Where: Camp Richardson Historic Resort (1900 Jameson Beach Rd) Tickets: Free Info: www.camprichardson.com

Camp Richardson and the Beacon are hosting their annual Snowshoe Cocktail Races at the beach.

Compete on the beach side obstacle with snowshoes on and a drink tray in your hand.

Enjoy a drink and food specials along with live music.

Of course, prizes will be awarded to the winner who gets across the finish line not only the quickest, but also the cleanest.

Entry is free and snowshoes are included in the race.

Make sure to be there by 5 p.m. Jan. 18 to lock in your spot in the race.

If you can make it to this race, don’t fret, there will be two more races later that take place on Feb. 15 and Mar. 21.

During the races there will be a Snowshoe Races Lodges Special for $95 per night that includes one night in either the Beach Side Inn or Hotel.

Also, the special includes $25 to spend on breakfast at the General Store.

Click here for more information or call 530-514-0630.