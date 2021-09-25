Candy Dance returns to Genoa this weekend

A volunteer makes divinity for the annual Candy Dance. With only 19 tickets left for the dinner-dance and 2,900 pounds of candy made, Genoa is in the final stages of preparation for the biggest event of the year in Carson Valley.

Kurt Hildebrand/Record Courier

A century-old tradition of candy and dancing in Nevada’s oldest town will arrive in tiny Genoa this weekend.

“Everyone is super excited about having the event and keeping the Candy Dance tradition alive,” said Genoa Town Manager Matt Bruback.

This event, which boasts over 300 arts and crafts, activities, food vendors and handmade local candy draws around 30,000 people to the town nestled at the base of the Sierra in western Carson Valley.

In order to accommodate the throng of shoppers, all roads leading to Genoa will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday.

The craft fair is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and is the main fundraiser for the historic town.

It wouldn’t be Candy Dance if there wasn’t homemade candy available. Volunteers made nearly a ton and a half of several varieties of candy based on recipes handed down over the course of decades.

Visitors are urged to save their candy purchase for last or bring a cooler of some sort to keep it from melting.

Entrances into the town are through Genoa Lane, Foothill Road and Jacks Valley Road with parking and shuttles at each entrance.

Parking in the lots is $10 a vehicle. Masks are required on shuttles.

Although, extra Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be assigned to several levels of enforcement during the event, safety is everyone’s responsibility and precautions should be planned ahead when traveling.

The town is advising residents with access passes that there is no street parking during the event weekend.

“County emergency agencies need clear access into the town should the need arise,” according to officials. “The Resident Access Pass cards are for residents who live within the traffic control area only. To ensure public safety, these passes are not intended to provide residents or guest with a detour around town.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling the town’s back streets and vehicles will be removed in congested areas or those impeding on emergency equipment parking at the owner’s expense.

“This procedure has worked well in safety in the past and will be enforced again this year.”

Genoa and its surroundings are considered an extreme fire area this year, according to the East Fork Fire Protection District. Extra precautions are being enforced and the East Fork Fire Protection District and Genoa Volunteer Fire Department is asking residents and visitors to help keep the roads clear and vehicles off the back roads.

There are only 19 tickets left for the Candy Dance Dinner 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, with a performance by Lake Tahoe Musician Miranda Rae Love and catered by Carson City BBQ.

For more information about the Candy Dance or to purchase tickets to the dance online, visit http://www.genoanevada.org .