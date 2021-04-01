Celebrate Easter Sunday festivities around Lake Tahoe

The birds are chirping, the sun is warming and the snow is melting. Spring is here and Easter is this Sunday.

Due to the pandemic, Easter Sunday might be a bit different then prior years but more festive events are here as restrictions loosen.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE

Easter Egg Hunt at the Heavenly Village

The Shops at Heavenly Village will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. for children ages 12 and under. Over 10,000 candy and toy-filled eggs will be hidden for kids to find including $1,000 in cash prize eggs. Certain eggs will also contain offerings from shops at the village.

The event will be held outdoors between Fire and Ice and Gunbarrel Tavern in the village. There are three hunt age categories to keep it fair. Age groups include those 5 and under, 6-8, and 9-12. During the hunt, the Easter Bunny will be on site for a meet and greet and there is a “Build a Bunny” section as well where kids can build a stuffed bunny for $15.

Don’t feel left out if you’re an adult, Fire and Ice is offering bottomless mimosas. The cost of the hunt is $5 per child. There are a limited number of tickets available. Proceeds of the hunt will be given to a local charity. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heavenly-village-easter-egg-hunt-tickets-141172295135 .

Get artsy

Bring art into your Easter Sunday plans. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, the Tahoe Art League will host their Spring Show.

Tahoe Art League Members will be showing off their talent during the “Spring Forward” spring exhibit.

For more information, visit http://www.talart.org or call 530-544-2313.

Make the day sweet

Sugar Pine Bakery’s cookie DIY Easter Kits are back for another year. These festive kits are stocked with 10 sugar cookies, four bags of royal icing, and four cups of sprinkles. Cookie kits are $20.

Sugar Pine is taking DIY Easter Kit orders until April 4. To order yours, call 530-542-7000 or email sugarpinebakery8@gmail.com .

Easter will also be taking over Crazy Good Bakery with festive cupcakes, cookies and treats.

Crazy Good Bakery will be crafting festive treats for Easter this Sunday.

Crazy Good Bakery.

Experience magic at The Loft

Instead of the traditional Easter celebration, take the family to The Loft located in the Heavenly Village to bring some magic into the special day.

On Easter Sunday, there will be three different times in the evening to catch one of The Loft’s one of a kind magic and illusion shows performed by Robert Hall.

The Loft serves American tapas crafted from the culinary expert, Frank Trotta. Book tickets early because seats fill up due to limited seating. For more information visit thelofttahoe.com .

Treat yourself to dinner at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Spend Easter Sunday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. There will be special menus at Park Prime and Alpine Union Bar and Kitchen this Sunday.

Park Prime is offering a three-course meal for $95 per person. Start with a choice of French onion soup or a wedge salad, followed by prime filet with a half-pound of colossal Alaskan king crab. To really get in the Easter spirit, end the meal with a Bananas Foster. The regular menu will also be available. Park Prime will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Alpine Union is also offering a special menu for Easter that will be available for $35 per person. Start off by choosing either a spring vegetable soup or Alpine Easter Salad. For the main course, they will be serving up a ham steak with honey Dijon glaze, served with au-gratin potatoes and asparagus. A delectable strawberry shortcake is on the menu for dessert. The Easter menu at Alpine Union will be available starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Per the state of Nevada guidelines, parties are limited to no more than six people. For more information and to make reservations, visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/dining-restaurants/ .

NORTH LAKE TAHOE

Bunny Trail Community Egg Hunt

On Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday, the Championship Golf Course in Incline Village is hosting a Bunny Trail Community Egg Hunt for residents of the village and Crystal Bay. The hunt is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take a stroll down Bunny Trail while searching for festive eggs and photo ops. The event is open to the whole family and will be a one-way, walk-through trail.

Guests will move through the event in timed intervals to snatch eggs at each hunt station. Face coverings are required. To reserve your spot, call 775-832-1310.