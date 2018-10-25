Celebrate Nevada Day with Battle Born BeerFest and Chili Cook-off in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Eat chili, drink beer, celebrate Nevada Day and help out a good cause. Yes, you can do all those things simply by attending one event.

The fourth annual Battle Born BeerFest and Chili Cook-off returns Friday, Oct. 26, to the Chateau in Incline Village 5-8 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser hosted by the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, also known as the morning Rotary Club. The club primarily raises money for local education and youth groups, such as the Boy Scouts.

Tickets are $50 — $60 on the day of the event — for beer and chili tasting and a chance to win a Diamond Peak season pass in the grand prize drawing (the winner need not be present to win). Western dress is encouraged. Country Western music and line dancing will be provided by Vaquera Vikki.

The Chili Cook-off is a chance for local restaurants to show off their favorite chili recipes and enter the competition for the People's Choice Award. Local and regional craft breweries will be showcased in the beer tasting.

Nevada Day, celebrated as a legal holiday on the last Friday in October, honors the day that Nevada was officially admitted to the union. The actual day was October 31,1864 during the Civil War. The nickname Battle Born is the official state slogan of Nevada. The official Nevada Day parade is celebrated on Saturday, October 29 in Carson City.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets are available from members of the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, at Potlatch, online at http://www.BattleBornBeerFest.com and at the door. Contact Linda Offerdahl at linda@offerdahl.com for more information.