Celebrating Mother’s Day at Lake Tahoe

Residents and business owners of the Lake Tahoe Basin are preparing for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9, after missing out on activities last year due to COVID-19, although florists were able to reopen just in time for that weekend.

Restaurants are opening their doors to patrons, offering bountiful brunches and quality family time.

On the South Shore, Riva Grill will be hosting their Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations filled up quickly after the restaurant released their a la carte menu, featuring meals such as a seafood platter or biscuits and gravy.

“It’s really nice to have things open again,” Riva hostess Julia Castillo said. “People are finally able to come around again.”

Pick 6 Sports Bar will be hosting ‘Dave’s Does Mother’s Day Brunch on the Roof’ event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations and walk-ins the day of are welcome. Guests will enjoy a COVID friendly brunch on the outdoor roof patio while celebrating with music, food and drinks. To make reservations, call 707-718-7358.

Residents can also enjoy live bands at the “Y” at Cocktail Corner and AleWorX, as well as DJs all day and night at their Stateline location.

The Ritz-Carlton in Truckee is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch at the Manzanita for adults and children through reservations only. Tickets are $125 for adults and $35 for children, and the event goes from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet will be packed with a variety of options, including a eggs-benedict station, a carving station, a pastry station and more.

“We were not able to host this event last year due to COVID,” said the Ritz-Carlton Marketing Coordinator Rachel Richardson. “We’re happy to have it back and get things slowly back to normal. It’s a brunch feast, and you can get everything at your leisure, but it’ll be COVID safe with [staff] serving the food.”

For more information, call 530-562-3000.