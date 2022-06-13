Celebrities gearing up for American Century Championship

STATELINE, Nev. — South Lake Tahoe’s adopted son Charles Barkley had some advice for American Century Championship newcomer, The Miz, who said he feels like he could win the whole celebrity golf tournament this year in his first attempt.

“You better think again,” Barkley told The Miz, Michael Gregory Mizanin, a professional wrestler, actor, and television personality, during an ACC press conference.

The Miz and Barkley were featured last week at a media event in advance of the 33nd annual tournament that takes place from Wednesday through Sunday, July 6-10, at Edgewood Tahoe.

And with fans expected to return in full force with no restrictions compared to the past couple of years that were influenced by COVID, Barkley told the Miz he should be more worried about hitting somebody in the gallery.

“Let me tell you something, after you drill your first person, your ass is going to come back to reality,” said Barkley, who has his own day in South Lake Tahoe, July 11, set by the city council in 2008 after his generosity in donating more than $100,000 to Angora Fire Fund. “I tell people, it’s all fun and games until after you hit the first person. And then you can barely take the club back. I tell yeah, you’re shaking so much standing over the ball you’re, like, I’m going to hit this ball 10 yards because I don’t want to hit anybody hard again. It’s very stressful.

“Let’s be realistic,” Barkley added. “There’s probably five to 10 guys that can actually win this thing. The other 85, 80 guys, they’re there just to have fun.”

“Do you ever feel like you’re one of those guys, though?” The Miz asked Barkley. “Do you ever think in your mind, like, I can win this thing?”

“No, I’ve never been that drunk, Miz,” Barkley quipped.

Barkley, an NBA Hall of Famer who has been playing in the ACC for 27 years, and The Miz are two of the 76 celebrities who have so far committed to play, including Justin Timberlake, Patrick Mahomes and last year’s surprise champion Vinny Del Negro. More high profile player announcements are expected in the coming days, tournament officials said.

And Barkley is thrilled with the return of fans after the last two years, one where there were no fans, and last year when crowds were restricted.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, shown last year, has been coming to the ACC for 27 years. | Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barkley-2-1

“The one year with no fans, it just sucked, flat out sucked,” Barkley said. “But when you let the fans just go, man, they’re just there to enjoy the excitement. So I’m glad to have them back. They’re awesome. It’s just a wonderful place. Last year was better. And this year, hopefully, man — I was telling a friend of mine about Lake Tahoe. Lake Tahoe is like the only place in the world that ain’t hot. No matter where I’m at, if in my house in Arizona, we know it’s hot as hell. If I’m in Philly for the summer, it’s hot. When I fly to Lake Tahoe, I’m like, damn, how in the world is this the only cool place in the world. (I) Cannot wait to get there.”

The Miz, Michael Gregory Mizanin, a professional wrestler, actor, and television personality, will be appearing in his first ACC. | Provided

The-Miz-2

The ACC is for current and former professional athletes and entertainers and is the most prestigious celebrity tournament in golf.

The players will play for a purse of $600,000.

Daily ticket prices are $30 each day for Wednesday and Thursday and $40 for Friday through the weekend. The grounds pass is $90 and is valid for all days. It’s a ground pass that provides gate access only.

A limited number of complimentary military/veteran, active duty, reservists, National Guard, military retirees, and veterans, tickets are available online at https://acc.spinzo.com/?group=military-offer-xuxw for Wednesday and Thursday which includes one guest.

Gates hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. There is a no re-entry policy with a daily ticket.

Only clear bags will be allowed on the golf course.

For more information, call 775-588-4591 or visit http://www.VisitLakeTahoe.com .

Player announcements so far for this year include:

Josh Allen NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback BUF Bills

Marcus Allen Pro Football HOF Running Back

Anthony Anderson Actor/Comedian: Law & Order and Blackish

Bret Baier FOX News Chief Political Correspondent

Charles Barkley NBA HOF Forward & Analyst Inside the NBA

Brian Baumgartner Actor/Comedian: The Office

Jerome Bettis Pro Football HOF Running Back

Jay Bilas ESPN College Basketball Analyst

Tim Brown Pro Football HOF Wide Receiver

Joe Buck Play by Play Monday Night Football

Derek Carr NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback LV Raiders

Vince Carter Former NBA All-Star Guard/Forward

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls Guard

Chicago Bulls Guard Terrell Davis Pro Football HOF Running Back

Vinny Del Negro Former NBA Head Coach\

Jay DeMarcus Singer/Musician: Rascal Flatts

Kira K. Dixon 2015 Miss America, Golf Channel Reporter

Dylan Dreyer Today Show Anchor and Meteorologist

Herm Edwards Arizona State Football Head Coach

Mardy Fish Professional Tennis Player

Larry Fitzgerald Former All-Pro NFL Wide Receiver

Dwight Freeney Former All-Pro NFL Defensive End

Former All-Pro NFL Defensive End Tom Glavine MLB Hall of Fame Pitcher

Robbie Gould All-Pro NFL Placekicker SF 49ers

Robert Griffin III Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback

Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback AJ Hawk Former NFL Pro Bowl LB

Colin Jost Comedian/Actor/Writer: Lead Writer for SNL

Comedian/Actor/Writer: Lead Writer for SNL Travis Kelce All-Pro NFL Tight End Kansas City Chiefs

Larry the Cable Guy Actor/Comedian

Jon Lester Former All-Star MLB Pitcher

Former All-Star MLB Pitcher Derek Lowe Former All-Star MLB Pitcher

Kyle Lowry All-Star NBA Guard Miami Heat

Patrick Mahomes NFL MVP Quarterback Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Mauer Former MLB MVP Catcher

Pat McAfee Host Pat McAfee Show, Former All-Pro Punter

Host Pat McAfee Show, Former All-Pro Punter Jim McMahon Former NFL Pro Bowl QB

Kevin Millar Former MLB Player, Current MLB Analyst

The Miz Professional Wrestler WWE

Professional Wrestler WWE Mark Mulder Former MLB All-Star Pitcher

Adam Napier (Wounded Warrior) Captain US Army, Winner Warrior Open

John O’Hurley Actor: J. Peterman in Seinfeld

TJ Oshie All-Star NFL Forward Washington Capitals

Jake Owen Country Recording Artist

Country Recording Artist Joe Pavelski All-Star NHL Forward Dallas Stars

Michael Pena Actor: Fantasy Island, Narcos Mexico

Patrick Peterson All-Pro NFL Cornerback MIN Vikings

Alfonso Ribeiro Actor: Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Jerry Rice Pro Football HOF Wide Receiver

Rob Riggle Actor/Comedian

Aaron Rodgers All-Pro NFL Quarterback GB Packers

Jimmy Rollins Former MLB MVP Short Stop

Ray Romano Actor: Everybody Loves Raymond, Ice Age

Tony Romo Former Pro Bowl QB: Dallas Cowboys

CC Sabathia Former MLB Cy Young Pitcher

Jason Scheff Musician: Chicago

Musician: Chicago Alex Smith Former Pro Bowl NFL Quarterback

Emmitt Smith Pro Football HOF Running Back

Harrison Smith All-Pro NFL Safety Minnesota Vikings

All-Pro NFL Safety Minnesota Vikings John Smoltz MLB Hall of Fame Pitcher

Annika Sorenstam World Golf HOF Member, 72x Winner LPGA

Michael Strahan Pro Football HOF Defensive End, Host GMA

Kathryn Tappen Reporter NBC Sports

Miles Teller Actor: Top Gun- Maverick, The Offer

Joe Theismann Former All-Pro NFL Quarterback

Adam Thielen Pro-Bowl NFL WR Minnesota Vikings

Justin Timberlake Grammy Award Winning Singer/Songwriter

Justin Tuck Former NFL All-Pro Defensive End

Chase Utley Former All-Star MLB Second Baseman

Brian Urlacher Pro Football HOF Linebacker

Shane Victorino Former MLB All Star Outfielder

Mike Vrabel NFL Head Coach Tennessee Titans

Jack Wagner Actor & Singer: General Hospital

Tim Wakefield Former MLB All-Star Pitcher

DeMarcus Ware Former All-Pro NFL Defensive End

David Wells Former MLB All-Star Pitcher

Jayson Werth Former MLB All-Star Outfielder

Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Andrew Whitworth Super Bowl LVI Champion OL LA Rams

Kyle Williams Former NFL Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle

Charles Woodson Pro Football HOF Defensive Back

Steve Young Pro Football HOF Quarterback

* — Bold print are first time players