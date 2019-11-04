Lake Tahoe school district arts department to perform concert Wednesday for veterans

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Performing Arts Department will host a free musical tribute to veterans this week.

The South Tahoe Middle School and South Tahoe High School bands, orchestras and school district choirs will perform at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the multi-purpose room at the middle school.

“This concert is a wonderful tribute to our men and women who have served or are currently serving our country in the various branches of the military,” said LTUSD Public Information Officer Shannon Chandler in a press release. “We would like to invite all veterans and their families to attend our concert to honor and thank them for their brave and selfless duty. Everyone is invited to come listen to incredible patriotic music and give thanks to those who have fought for our country.”