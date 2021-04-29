‘Cheers for Charity’ to fight hunger in South Tahoe

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe is raising money through Cheers for Charity to help fight hunger in South Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe is inviting everybody to enjoy free drinks on Sundays in May to help fight hunger in the community.

Cheers for Charity, a new weekly open bar event from 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays at its Center Bar, will serve select complimentary cocktails while encouraging donations to support Bread & Broth, a nonprofit that is fighting hunger in South Tahoe.

All donations will support Bread & Broth.

Featuring top-of-the-line liquor vendors each week, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe welcomes cocktail connoisseurs to revel in premiere libations from notable brands beginning on Sunday with Jose Cuervo. Select signature Jose Cuervo cocktails are complimentary to all those of age, but none of those will be shots.

“We are thrilled to be able to donate to a great organization such as Bread & Broth as they continue their fight to ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community,” said Eric Barbaro, executive director of marketing at Hard Rock. “The city of South Lake Tahoe has been so great to Hard Rock throughout the years and it’s an honor to give back and help make a positive impact in the community.”

Hard Rock encourages responsible drinking and to have a plan to safely depart.