Christmas tree decorators awarded as part of Barton’s Festival of Lights and Trees
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health hosted a panel of judges from the community and awarded the most lavishly-designed, holiday-themed Christmas trees as part of its 11th annual Festival of Lights and Trees.
Ribbons were awarded for Best of Show, Best Use of Theme, Most Creative, Most Elegant, and Best Tabletop Tree to local designers, who decorated the trees as part of the festival’s holiday decor that will be auctioned this weekend to benefit community health.
The winners were:
Best of Show
Purple Bubbly
Designer: Katie Long, Thran’s Flowers
Sponsored by: El Dorado Savings Bank
Best Use of Theme
Rods, Reels & Brews
Designer: Belen Urrutia
Sponsored by: Chuck and Sue Scharer
Most Creative
Loved Ones of Christmas Past
Designer: Natasha Munson
Sponsored by: Hooper, Lundy, Bookman
Most Elegant
Oh Baby
Designer: Marsha Ticas
Decorated and donated on behalf of the Barton Family Birthing Center
Best Tabletop Tree
Not a Creature Was Stirring
Designer: Marsha Ticas
Sponsored by: Heavenly Mountain Resort
The trees can be seen this weekend during public viewing at the three-day festival in the Harrah’s Lake Tahoe ballroom.
Public viewing and a full lineup of entertainment takes place Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-9 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1-7 p.m.
For more information, visit bartonhealth.org/festival.