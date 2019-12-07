Christmas tree decorators awarded as part of Barton’s Festival of Lights and Trees

This tree was awarded "Best in Show."

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health hosted a panel of judges from the community and awarded the most lavishly-designed, holiday-themed Christmas trees as part of its 11th annual Festival of Lights and Trees.

Ribbons were awarded for Best of Show, Best Use of Theme, Most Creative, Most Elegant, and Best Tabletop Tree to local designers, who decorated the trees as part of the festival’s holiday decor that will be auctioned this weekend to benefit community health.

The winners were:

Best of Show

Purple Bubbly

Designer: Katie Long, Thran’s Flowers

Sponsored by: El Dorado Savings Bank

Best Use of Theme

Rods, Reels & Brews

Designer: Belen Urrutia

Sponsored by: Chuck and Sue Scharer

Most Creative

Loved Ones of Christmas Past

Designer: Natasha Munson

Sponsored by: Hooper, Lundy, Bookman

Most Elegant

Oh Baby

Designer: Marsha Ticas

Decorated and donated on behalf of the Barton Family Birthing Center

Best Tabletop Tree

Not a Creature Was Stirring

Designer: Marsha Ticas

Sponsored by: Heavenly Mountain Resort

The trees can be seen this weekend during public viewing at the three-day festival in the Harrah’s Lake Tahoe ballroom.

Public viewing and a full lineup of entertainment takes place Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-9 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1-7 p.m.

For more information, visit bartonhealth.org/festival.