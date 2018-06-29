Cíana headlines Valhalla Tahoe’s free outdoor show

If you go …

Valhalla Tahoe kicks off the free concert component of its Art, Music and Theatre Festival on Sunday, July 1, with a performance from Carson Valley-based Cíana.

"With their unique, energetic style, local band Cíana wades joyfully into the deep waters of Irish and Celtic music," states the Valhalla Tahoe website.

"They combine fiery instrumentals and musical tales of life, death and love to create a performance that gets your blood pumping and feet stomping. 'Cíana' is an Irish word roughly meaning both 'distance' and 'time,' which evokes the ancient expanse that defines western Nevada."

The group features the talents of Holly Sternberg (fiddle), Joe Bly (vocals, flute, whistles and guitar), Kathy Bly (guitar and octave mandolin), Kathryn Oxoby (bodhrán) and Tina Carlsen (fiddle and vocals).

"With a nod of appreciation to those Irish musicians from whom they learned, Cíana keeps the Irish tradition of lively tunes and soulful songs alive in the high deserts of Nevada," states the quintet's online biography.

Cíana's South Shore gig begins at 1 p.m. and takes place on the Valhalla Tahoe Grand Lawn. The show will conclude at approximately 3 p.m.

Each of Valhalla Tahoe's Sunday afternoon Concerts on the Lawn are free to attend for all ages. The next installment, held July 15, features Yolo Mambo.

Visit http://www.valhallatahoe.com for more information on the show, and http://www.cianamusic.com for more on this Sunday's band.

— Lake Tahoe Action