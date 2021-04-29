Cinco de Mayo celebrations on tap at Lake Tahoe

Cinco De Mayo is happening this year just after Nevada opens to 100% capacity.

While California may be a little behind Nevada in opening, the party will still happen in South Lake Tahoe as well.

On Wednesday, May 5, Caliente in Kings Beach will host chihuahua races and tortilla tossing contests. Caliente will also be opening its deck and offering food and beverage specials, including specials on Don Julio tequila, throughout the evening.

Dancing will also be available.

Caliente will also host its bi-monthly tequila tasting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Don Julio tequila will be served along with complimentary appetizers during tasting.

The event is for those 21 years of age and older and is free with purchase of a signature cocktail from the bar prior to tasting.

For more information, call 530-546-1000 or go online to http://www.calientetahoe.com .

Heavenly Village on the South Shore is offering live music along with discounted margaritas and taco specials at participating locations, including Gunbarrel Tavern, Fire + Ice, Social House, The Loft, Kalani’s California Burger and Azul Latin Kitchen.

Live mariachi music from DJ Jose Vera will be played under the gondola from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.TheShopsatHeavenly.com .