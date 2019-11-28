Clairvoyants Christmas brings magic to Stateline

Clairvoyants Christmas comes to MontBleu this Saturday.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — The Clairvoyants Christmas will take over MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

This duo will bring illusion and magic to the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Austrian Amelie van Tass and Thommy Ten met in October, 2011 and shortly after began creating their “second sight” act.

Within a year of performing, they brought their show to the stage and started touring around Europe.

They received a contract in 2014 in America and appeared in the show “The Illusionarium.”

Six months later the two moved to a touring magic show called “The Illusionists” also known as the largest touring magic show.

Their career took off when they were featured on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2016, where they won second place.

Van Tass and Ten have been awarded with the “The German Champions of Mentalism,” the “Magicians of the Year 2015” award and the “World Champions of Mentalism.”

This talented and world renowned illusionist duo will leave the audience stunned this weekend at Stateline.

Tickets are $25-45 and are available through Ticketmaster.com.