Local author publishes underwater photography book of Lake Tahoe

Dylan Silver, author of “Clarity: A Photogenic Dive Into Lake Tahoe’s Remarkable Water."

Provided / Dylan Silver

Lake Tahoe is known for breathtaking views and clear blue water.

The mountains are easily seen, but have you really looked underneath the water’s surface?

“Clarity: A Photogenic Dive Into Lake Tahoe’s Remarkable Water,” a new book by local author Dylan Silver, delves into the depths of the lake and its underwater beauty.

Silver had his book published at the end of May.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The clarity of Lake Tahoe’s blue waters have been researched since the 1960s and once spanned over 120 feet.

The author of “Clarity,” Dylan Silver, collected more than 100,000 unique underwater photos over four years. Silver said that he loved swimming and spending time underwater at Tahoe.

His photos include Tahoe’s infamous boulders, deep depths, crystal clear waters and more.

Silver’s immense archive led him to create something more than just a “passion project.” University of Nevada, Reno Innovation Center helped Silver fuel what he needed to create his book. The center made an investment in Silver’s photography.

His compilation of photos reflect the lake’s submarine scenery in winter, spring, summer and fall. The book encompasses all corners of the lake in 191 color images.

“Lake Tahoe speaks to everybody in a different way,” said Silver in a press release.

This book reminds people how beautiful and unique the water is but Silver also says he hopes that it inspires people to protect Lake Tahoe even in small ways.

“There are not many bodies of water with this sort of clarity,” he said.

During his underwater adventures he saw the sunken forest and sunken barges at Emerald Bay.

Silver said these were some of his favorite moments taking photos. Some of his other favorite moments were when the snow was falling in the winter and the beaches were empty.

“Those moments when it felt like I had the lake all to myself are why I originally started shooting in the water,” Silver said.

Silver saw the eye-opening beauty of the sunken forest and history of the sunken barge, but he also saw a lot of trash. Silver said that there wasn’t a day that he didn’t see trash during his expeditions.

He said there was a “shocking” amount of trash lining the bottom of the lake including cans, bottles and plastic.

Executive Director of the League to Save Lake Tahoe, Darcie Goodman-Collins, wrote the forward of the book which brings to light some of the challenges facing Lake Tahoe.

While capturing the underwater images, Silver came across severe pollution and algae.

Ironically, 2017 was the worst year on record for lake clarity. That same year, Lake Tahoe’s first organized underwater cleanup took place.

“I think the more people that see the water and connect with it, the more likely they are to protect it,” Silver said.

“Clarity” was published by Schiffer Books.

To purchase the book or for more information visit, http://www.tahoeclarity.com/store/clarity.