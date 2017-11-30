Collie Buddz brings reggae to the Tahoe Basin
November 30, 2017
If you go …
What: Collie Buddz
When: Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 p.m.
Where: Crystal Bay Casino
Tickets: $25
When he was only 12 years old, Colin Harper was introduced to reggae music. Growing up in Bermuda, Harper was heavily influenced by the sounds of the region and began navigating his way through music studios.
"It soon became apparent to everyone within earshot of the boy that his voice was unique in a way that lingers long after you've heard him," states the artist's online biography.
When his older brother moved to Canada to pursue audio engineering, Harper followed. At 19 he was working on his own degree in the same industry and eventually entered the field of production.
However, Harper couldn't find musicians to match the style of music he was looking to create, and "far too often found himself just running back and forth from the vocal booth to the mixing booth as he layered his own vocals for his production work.
"After a while, it just became easier for him to just do it all by himself. At this juncture, Colin Harper became Collie Buddz," continues the bio.
Buddz, who now has two full-length albums and two EPs under his belt, is known for the single "Come Around." His latest release, "Good Life," dropped in May earlier this year.
The reggae musician is set to perform at North Shore's Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 9 p.m. Don't miss the chance to see this renowned artist in the Tahoe Basin.
Tickets for the show cost $25, plus fees, and are available for purchase at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.
The venue is found at 14 NV 28.
— Lake Tahoe Action
