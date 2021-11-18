Comedy show will benefit Caldor Fire Fund

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join Black Ice Theatre Company for their third Black Ice Comedy Melt on Friday, Nov 19 in Duke’s Theatre at Lake Tahoe Community College. The show will feature many local acts and talents including comedian, radio host, and local celebrity Howie Nave.

The doors for the event will open at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $20 in advance, and $25 at the door the day of the event.

The Comedy Melt will be the third to be hosted by the theatre company, and this year, half of the proceeds will go to the Caldor Fire Fund. The theatre’s producing artistic director Richard Sargent said that not only will the event help those in need following the fire, but will give local talent a chance to connect with the community once again.

“There aren’t enough [local acts] to be honest,” said Sargent. “There’s so much talent in this town. People have come from all over the world that have experience in comedy and acting and singing and Tahoe is their home, but we just don’t have enough local art being produced. It’s great to be able to say, ‘Hey, theses people live here, and look how amazing they are, and you should come support them.’”

The night will feature other locals including Paul Bronken, ask That 70’s Guy, and Darlene Pearson. The show will be hosted by Black Ice’s own Ellen Martin.

The night comes after much of the community faced tragedy after the COVID pandemic and the Caldor Fire in the last year. Now, the theatre company is ready to begin the process of healing with their community.

“Everybody needs to laugh a little bit,” said Sargent. “This town in particular has been through a lot with COVID and the fires, and it’s just time to come and have that release of sitting down for two hours and just having a good time and laughing, and feeling a little bit better than when you came.”

For more information about the event and to purchase your tickets, visit blackicetheatreco.com/p/comedymelt .