Community festival, Made in Tahoe, celebrates virtually

Memorial Day weekend usually means it’s time for the annual Made in Tahoe event at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows where all things local are highlighted.

It brings the close-knit community together to celebrate neighbors’ talents.

Due to the coronavirus, officials for the Made in Tahoe event were forced to reschedule their live festival for fall, October 10-11.

Local businesses and local artisans have been struggling to keep afloat during these unprecedented times.

In lieu, Made in Tahoe launched a virtual festival to help connect the community to local makers.

The virtual Made in Tahoe festival will be held May 22-25 on Facebook Live.

Virtual Made in Tahoe will feature 50 local artisans, business, entrepreneurs, brewers, chefs, organizations and entertainers with origins around the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee’s surrounding areas.

The virtual festival will be featuring special discounts along with live music, workshops and happy hours.

Slant Skis are one of the featured local companies. Slant Skis manufacture all their skis in Tahoe City. Owner Josh Bennet has been in business in Tahoe since 2007 and on May 23, Bennet and Slant Skis will be giving a live look into their shop.

They will be offering all in-stock skis at 40-60% off of retail prices for the holiday weekend.

On Sunday local artist, Sarah Metzler with Glittrskin Body Art will be doing a live face painting demonstration. Watch her creativity and talent in action. The demonstration will be on Instagram Live.

The annual Made in Tahoe Festival will now be held from from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12.

It will be hosted at the Resort at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley.

There will be a variety of local food and beer.

They will also feature over 100 different local organizations and businesses.

Admission to the festival is free.

Virtual Made in Tahoe Schedule:

Saturday, May 23

3:00pm: Gallery Keoki Gallery Tour

3:15pm: Live performance by Sam Ravenna

4:00pm: David Beck Productions or Mountain Folk live performance

4:30pm: Live on Instagram @tamacino jewelry demo

4:45pm: Slant Skis gives a live look at Slant Skis and owner Josh Bennett via Facebook.

Sunday, May 24

3:00pm: Face Painting Demonstration by Glittrskin Body Art

3:30pm: PlumpJack Sport will be on Facebook Live with sale gear

More information is available at http://www.squawalpine.com