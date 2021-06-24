Con Brio playing 2 shows Saturday on North Shore
San Francisco Bay Area seven-piece band Con Brio will be playing two sets this weekend on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore.
Named for an Italian musical direction meaning with spirit, Con Brio will play an early set starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino. The late set will begin at 9:30 p.m.
The band plays energetic soul, psych-rock and R&B that’s as fresh and freethinking as the place they call home.
“With charismatic singer Ziek McCarter bringing “the dance moves, splits and all, of James Brown” and a tight, veteran band that “comes across like a party punk version of Sly and the Family Stone,” Con Brio is known to convert anyone who sees their electric live show, said an event description from CBC.
Tickets are $45.87 via ticketmaster.
Early set tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3251peZ and late show passes can be bought at https://bit.ly/2ODCAE8.
