Country star Kenny Chesney is 1st confirmed act for 2020 Lake Tahoe Concert Series

Kenny Chesney performs on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at the Harveys Lake Tahoe outdoor concert venue.

Sugarwolf / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, NEV. — Country music star Kenny Chesney will perform on two consecutive nights this summer at Lake Tahoe.

Chesney is the first confirmed act for the 2020 Lake Tahoe Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena.

Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour will come to Stateline for two shows on July 2-3.

With 22 stadium shows already announced, the only country artist to land in Pollstar’s “Top 20 Touring Artists of the Decade” is also going to dial things back for 18 amphitheater shows with his good friend Michael Franti & Spearhead, of Oakland.

“As crazy and awesome as the stadium shows are – and there’s nothing like them – there is a vibe to the amphitheater shows that only happens in those places,” Chesney said in a press release. “You look out at the lawn, you see everybody coming together, singing the songs – and it’s this community that feels so close.”

Having defined the country music stadium experience over the last decade and a half, Chesney spent 2019’s Songs for the Saints Tour taking his music to the cities that have been overlooked on his massive, million-tickets-a-summer treks.

In the spirit of making the music available to fans beyond the stadiums, he’s again leaning into several strongholds with amphitheaters for Chillaxification 2020.

“There’s been so much speculation about which cities we were going to hit for these smaller shows,” Chesney said. “I figured we should go ahead and let people know where we’re gonna be. I know folks make plans, and rather than make people guess, it just makes sense to go ahead and let you know.”