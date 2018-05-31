Crystal Bay welcomes Rose’s Pawn Shop

Rock, country, bluegrass and more collide in Rose's Pawn Shop's one-of-a-kind gig that takes over Crystal Bay Casino later this week.

"It may come as a surprise to hear the strains of Appalachian and Americana music channeled through five guys from Los Angeles, CA, but heartache, loss and regret have always been the cornerstones of great music, and this city has more than its share," states the group's online biography.

The five members — Paul Givant (lead vocals, guitar, banjo), John Kraus (vocals, banjo, electric guitar), Tim Weed (vocals, fiddle, mandolin), Stephen Andrews (upright bass, electric bass) and Christian Hogan (vocals, drums) — combined their interests in Woody Guthrie, Bill Monroe and Hank Williams "with a higher energy approach more reminiscent of modern Alt-Rock, all with a deeply melodic songwriting sensibility," according to the bio, which continues that the goal was to create music that was "unique, yet imbued with a sense of familiarity."

It seems that Rose's Pawn Shop succeeded at its mission.

"With an arsenal of guitars, banjo, thumping upright bass, fiddle and drums, delivering neo-classical-sounding melodies and lyrics, their sound is a wholesome mishmash of creek mud, rusty nails and your mom's cookin'," states the bio, adding that the sound combines "such disparate musical styles as rock, country, bluegrass and punk to create an incomprehensibly smooth and accessible sound for true believers and skeptics alike."

This is a show that rock and country fans will not want to miss.

Rose's Pawn Shop performs at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 1. The gig is free to attend and open to guests at least 21 years of age.

Learn more at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.