Crystal Bay welcomes Vaud and the Villains

Los Angeles-based Americana Noir ensemble Vaud and the Villains brings its eclectic take on the genre to the Crystal Bay Casino.

On Friday, May 4, the nearly 20-member orchestra performs in the North Shore casino's Crown Room. But this isn't your average orchestra.

"Vaud and the Villains was born out of whimsical dreams, glitter and boa feathers. The big show is a 19-piece orchestra and cabaret, and has evolved over the years from a folk band singing traditional tunes to an originally voiced genre-bending spectacle commonly described as Americana Noir meets Moulin Rouge," states Vaud and the Villains' online biography.

"At once seedy and inspiring… gritty and sublime. Bring your wretched souls, your sins and your dancing feet… they will save you and you will never be the same."

Vaud and the Villains owes its creation to founding members Andy Comeau and Dawn Lewis, who are identified in the show as Vaud Overstreet and Peaches Mahoney, respectively.

"Both of them have had successful careers as actors, but in 2008 were moved by the Bruce Springsteen Seeger Sessions to create some sort of large ensemble musical family.

"They shared a love for old traditional folk songs they had both known growing up and became inspired by how the music has lived for so long and retained not only a relevance, but an ability to galvanize large groups of people," states the bio.

From there, the two transformed old songs into new arrangements that represent the message of Vaud and the Villains' "stolen motto": "Every saint has a past. Every sinner has a future."

This is a show you won't want to miss.

"It's visceral, uplifting, over-the-top fun. And the unmistakable message of hope, duality, acceptance and inspiration creeps up on you like a fink on a lonely dark street. The ever-evolving cast of the show is comprised of a five-piece horn section, incredible vocalists, a rhythm section and three dancers," continues the bio.

Vaud and the Villains takes the stage at Crystal Bay Casino at 9 p.m. Tickets for the performance cost $15 in advance and $17 on the day of the show. Prices do not include ticket fees.

Attendees must be at least 21 years of age. Additional information is available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.