Crystal Bay welcomes World’s Finest

Oregon-based, self-described SkaGrass and world fusion group World's Finest continues the week's performances at Crystal Bay Casino with its evening show on Friday, June 22.

"String-centric and bluegrass-inspired compositions seamlessly transition into 3-Dimensional Psytrance, Funk and Dub soundscapes, leaving their audience with a full circle experience of emotion and dance," states the group's online biography. "Their appreciation for punk and ska can be found peppered throughout their shows and albums, made evident by up-tempo, high-energy offerings."

World's Finest began in 2011 as an acoustic duo in Portland, but has changed dramatically in the years that have passed.

"Six years, countless shows, and 5 albums later, the band is still firing on all cylinders. The current lineup features 5 members: Chris Couch (guitar/vocals), Dan Hurley (banjo/vocals), Sean McLean (sax/guitar/vocals), Evan Malfer (bass), Alex Weinberg (keys), and Kirk Kalbfleisch (drums).

"Their paths have all crossed in Portland, by way of Ohio, Illinois, Eastern Oregon, New York and California. As a result of such diverse upbringings, it was inevitable that the band's sound reflect their coast to coast musical influences," continues the bio.

This show will be unlike anything you've seen before. Catch World's Finest live in the venue's Red Room at 10 p.m. The gig is free to attend, and open to patrons at least 21 years old.

Visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com for information on the show, and http://www.worldsfinestmusic.com for details on the band.