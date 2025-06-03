Darin Talbot’s ‘Becoming Buffett’ returns to Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Darin Talbot, one of Lake Tahoe’s favorite entertainers, is bringing his new show about the life and legend of the late, great Jimmy Buffett to the shores of Lake Tahoe for a very special Father’s Day show on Sunday, June 15th, 2025 at Mourelato’s Resort in Tahoe Vista, CA in association with Michelle Erskine Entertainment.

Talbot, best known and christened locally as “Tahoe’s Jimmy Buffett” (Tahoe Mountain News), has created an amazing new show that is a performative impersonation and tribute to the extraordinary life and career of Jimmy Buffett. The successful show has been recently selected up by Margaritaville USA to be performed aboard the ‘ISLANDER’ a Margaritaville cruise ship setting sail to Mexico this summer.

“I just love bringing Jimmy’s story back to life on stage,” says Talbot, who has vowed to all Parrotheads to Keep The Party Going… “There’s so much to Buffett’s saga that most people do not know; Interesting facts and circumstances that led to his rise and fame. How he worked hard to become a great singer songwriter, but also how he trademarked the tropics with his unique style and created a billion dollar corporation that spans multiple countries with bars, hotels, and even retirement communities. As Jimmy use to say, ‘I would rather die while I am living then live while I am dead.’ And live he did. And what an extraordinary life it was… “

To learn more, visit http://www.bookingtahoe.com .