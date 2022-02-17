David Spade at Bally’s; Shows at Crystal Bay Club and Casino

Wylder Hotel Eastern Sierra Speaking Series

Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues its Eastern Sierra history series with a living history/Chautauqua style presentation by local historian David Woodruff on Sierra Nevada legend Snowshoe Thompson. Saturday February 19 at 2PM. Thompson carried the US. Mail during the winter, for 20 years between Placerville and Genoa, and lived a life of unbridled dedication and commitment to his community. The 50-minute program is free and open to the public and will be presented inside the Resort’s heated tent. Call 760 920-8061 for more information.

David Spade at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

David Spade will be at Bally’s Lake Tahoe this Saturday, Feb. 19.



David Spade will be Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in the Showroom for comedy fans to enjoy a night of laughter with family and friends.

Spade, an actor, writer, and comedian, is known for his role on Saturday Night Live, along with many movies alongside Adam Sandler in films like Grown Ups and The Do-Over.

Doors to the show open at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available on ticketmaster.com, starting at $40 (plus taxes/fees). All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about the comedy show with David Spade, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows .

Afroman at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

Late-Night Productions is bringing Afroman to Whiskey Dicks Saloon from 9 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Advance tickets are on sale for $20 online at ticketweb.com . The 21+ event will have tickets available online for $25 the day of the show.

Afroman is a Southern rapper influenced by the greats like Too $hort, Big Daddy Kane, and 2 Live Crew. He moved to Los Angeles in 1999 when he released his first album Sell Your Dope, and since has made a large career for himself through multiple albums and a grammy nomination in 2002.

For more information about the show and to buy your tickets, visit ticketweb.com/event/afroman-whiskey-dicks-lake-tickets/8971845 .

ALO Tour D’ Amour XV with Anna Moss at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino

The Crystal Bay Club and Casino will be hosting the ALO Tour D’ Amour XV with special guest Anna Moss in the Crown Room at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The 21+ show is $22 (plus taxes/fees) with the price to raise to $27 the day of the show.

ALO, A.K.A. Animal Liberation Orchestra, is a rock band that has been creating together for 30 years. The group will be performing with jazz and soul artist Anna Moss.

For more information and to buy your tickets, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Winter Snowdown III featuring Marty O’ Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra, with Royal Jelly Jive and the Rainbow Girls at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino

Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, the Crystal Bay Club and Casino will be hosting a variety of artists at Winter Snowdown for just $20 a ticket in the Crown Room. The 21+ show will raise to $25 (plus taxes/fees) on the day of the event.

Winter Snowdown will feature Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra, along with Royal Jelly Jive and the Rainbow Girls. The night of old soul from the California coast will be balanced with the electric beats of the Rainbow Girls.

To buy your tickets, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .