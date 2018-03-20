Donny and Marie Osmond added to 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

Singers Donny and Marie Osmond are the latest to join the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series. The siblings announced the dates of their combined summer tour on Monday, March 19, and are scheduled to take the stage at Harveys Outdoor Arena on Friday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

The two began performing at a young age, and have held a stint in Las Vegas since 2008. Donny and Marie are known for hits such as “Puppy Love,” “Paper Roses” and “Soldier of Love.”

Donny is also known for appearing as the lead role in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and as the singing voice of Captain Shang in Disney’s animated movie “Mulan.”

Marie has notched two Grammy nominations, co-founded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and wrote three New York Times bestselling books.

Tickets for An Evening with Donny & Marie go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m. PDT.

The duo joins Slightly Stoopid, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Kenny Chesney, Phish, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton, Charlie Puth and Dave Matthews Band on the summer lineup.