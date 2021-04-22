Drink of the Week: A Cup of Cherries’ Banana Mocha

This week’s featured drink is A Cup of Cherries’ Banana Mocha.



In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

This week we take a break from the normal alcoholic feature and bring you something of the coffee variant. Now this isn’t to say that something like butterscotch schnapps or Godiva white chocolate liqueur couldn’t make it’s way into this drink and be absolutely amazing. But for the sake of this drink, we’ll stick to the base and leave the alcoholic additions up to your imagination.

You might look at this week’s drink and think to yourself; that seems strange. Or, you might also look at it and say it looks delicious. In either case; yes.

The folks at A Cup of Cherries are as serious about their coffee as Johnny Chan is at winning the World Series of Poker in “Rounders.” Not only do they have special blends created for them by Blind Dog Coffee Roasters out of Gardnerville, they are meticulous about the calibrations of their equipment.

Their coffee blends are classified. But after sucking in those sweet smells with my schnoz, I can tell you they are legit. I could probably run a mile or two just on the fumes alone.

Everything here is well balanced. The cocoa to get this to mocha status is two of my favorite in the English language: Ghiradelli dark chocolate. I guess technically that’s three words, but who’s really counting when it comes to chocolate?

The banana syrup is what really tips this drink into overdrive. While it adds a little sweetness, it’s subtle enough to keep everything else in check so you can still taste all the other elements strutting their red carpet stuff. Dare I say it has some bananas foster vibes? Maybe not quite that decadent, but the thought did cross my mind.

In any case, if you are going to pick up with the thought of taking home and spiking, get two and pat yourself on the back ‘cause you’ll be thanking yourself later.

A Cup of Cherries is located at 3434 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and ordering information visit them online at acupofcherries.com or by phone at 530-600-2350.