Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ 7th Anniversary Cold IPA

This week’s featured drink is Alibi’s 7th Anniversary Cold IPA.

Before we get into the nitty gritty of this week’s drink, let’s take the time to wish Alibi a happy anniversary. Although, they did celebrate their anniversary by brewing a beer for us, so perhaps it should be happy anniversary to us?

Nevertheless, the celebratory suds for this approach had the folks at Alibi trying their hand at brewing an ultra-trend Cold IPA. A Cold IPA sounds like they may have trekked all their equipment to the top of Mount Rose and brewed this in the deep snow inside igloos, but maybe that’s just where my imagination goes.

Actually, a Cold IPA has more to do with the use of lighter malt – in this case a malt bill of pilsner malt and flaked rice – giving it a drinkability that pushes closer to a lager. It’s also chalked full of Idaho 7, Citra, and Chinook hops. What’s specific about those hops? If my hop game was on point I may be able to tell you but, unfortunately, I’m just passing along information should you geek out on things like that.

What is on point, are my taste buds and my sniffer. You get those hoppy smells seeping from the beer, but its crispness and notes of tangerine and pineapple give it a light drinkability that doesn’t get overly hoppy. Those flavors seem to lean on each other so closely; the movement between each note is seamless.

At 7% ABV it’s staying in line with the rest of its peers — not too crazy, but definitely not a pushover. If you’re looking to enjoy one of these limited beers, they are only available in cans at Alibi pubs.

Also, if you’re one of those people that likes to bring gifts, the traditional gift for a seventh anniversary are copper and wool. I guess that means a 1980 penny and that unfinished winter scarf ought to suffice. Oh, you might want to order a beer, too.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com .