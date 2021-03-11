Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Cucumber Gose

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

This week’s featured drink is Alibi Ale Works’ Cucumber Gose. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



As part of Alibi’s “Shelter in Place Series” created, well, you know, I figured we might as well knock this limited edition brew out while you can still grab some. Because once this series is gone, it’s probably gone for good — the naming convention, anyway. I think we’ve all said that phrase enough to where we can bury it in the Nevada desert and never speak those words again.

Starting this week off in a dark place with that intro, but I assure you, the beer doesn’t start there. It’s quite the opposite. The gose (pronounced go-zuh) has a light golden body that drinks as light as it looks. It’s brewed with 1,000 pounds of fresh cucumber with a little coriander and a pinch of salt leaving you with an extremely refreshing, slightly tart, but easy gulp of beer.

A light beer can be just what Dr. Refreshing recommends on a hot summer day. But, add in the cucumber and this beer’s refreshing meter tacks out. It’s super clean with that sour bite pushing it over the top with flavor. No, the weather doesn’t need to be scorching to enjoy — it drinks just as good in the winter.

It’s quite lively and surprising like a great opening act at a concert. The can says to skip the salad and drink this instead. I can get with that. Like a great foreword in a book this is a perfect start to an afternoon adventure, evening, meal, you name it.

It’s not going to throw you over the top in any fashion. It has a modest 4.5% ABV which essentially makes this a great conversation drink. It’ll ramp up the chatter, but won’t leave your mouth feeling dry. While the series was born from shelter, this beer is probably best enjoyed in its Tahoe surroundings. Cheers!

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com .