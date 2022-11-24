Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Intergalactic Harvester

Alibi Ale Works’ Intergalactic Harvester

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I’m not certain if fresh hop beer season is like the holidays for beer nerds, but it very well may be. Fresh hopped beers only come around once a year, so if this week’s feature sounds like a lane you need to travel down, you might want to get after it sooner than later.

The Intergalactic Harvester is a fresh hopped IPA with hops selected by the brewers from Yakima, Washington. Fresh hops are less concentrated than their dried counterparts, and in the case with IPAs, they provide a flavor profile that mutes the bitterness. So what you get is a smooth tasting beer that has all the feels of an IPA, but not all the hoppiness, which for me, is the best kind of IPA.

The color (dark golden) is closer to an amber beer than a typical IPA, but the crisp aromas that emit from the beer are definitely shedding IPA vibes. Its light and refreshing taste bounce between flavors of grapefruit and tangerine and those fresh hops really keep this beer in the pocket throughout the entire drinking experience – finishing super smooth and slightly dry.

The ABV is a solid 7%, putting it right around average for an IPA. In all, it’s an easy drinking ray of sunshine that feels like a sturdy handshake from a good friend. In fact, it’s probably best enjoyed with good friends – highly recommend.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com.