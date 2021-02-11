Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Porter

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Alibi’s Porter is this week’s featured drink. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



Rather than give you a fancy new release, or some sexy variant on an IPA, we’re going to throw it back old school with the drink this week and give you something simple and straightforward: Alibi’s Porter. Now, if you’ve had this beer, you could say it’s anything but simple but just hear me out.

Seems like each time I talk about a dark beer, I’m trying to rally the non-dark beer fans to its case for trying, hoping to convert someone over to the dark side. Yeah, I’m not stopping now.

Don’t let the dark malt color fool you. You might keep waiting for this beer to grab you by the collar, pull you close and say “I’m Batman.” But it never does. It’s surprisingly light without losing any characteristics of an English-style porter.

It’s true that the stout beer was born from the traditional porter. And while you get some similar richness flavors like dark chocolate and toasted nuts as you would in a stout, it never comes off as feeling overly roasted or heavy in flavor. This isn’t a burly and bushy beard — it’s well manicured and full, but doesn’t get out of control.

Whether it’s the pure Lake Tahoe water its brewed with or the sorcery that happens during the brewing process, this beer goes down as smooth as butter on hot skillet at breakfast time. Not that I’m advocating drinking a beer at breakfast, but hey, you do you.

The finish to the beer rounds everything out. It’s a little bit earthy with some toffee notes but nothing sways you on one way or another — it’s all very well balanced.

The ABV is a modest 6% so it’s not going to crush your soul when you hit the bottom of the glass. In fact, it’s so delightful and light that there should be room in the old slosh bucket for another.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com.