Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Snowflake White IPA

Alibi Ale Works’ Snowflake White IPA

If you’re one that has loved every second of the recent storms and can’t get enough of the white stuff then this week’s drink is definitely for you. The Snowflake White IPA from Alibi was made in partnership with their close neighbors at Diamond Peak Resort as a tribute to Snowflake Lodge.

Loosely translated, when you’re done on the mountain, one of these should be your dessert for the day. Or, I guess if you wanted to use as an appetizer before you hit the slopes, that’s just fine as well. C’mon, like you’ve never done it.

In what started five years ago, this perennial favorite is like Punxsutawney Phil, only making it’s way out in public at a special time of year. It’s a unique twist on an IPA, layering in lots of wheat in the mash, multiple stages of bags upon bags of Sabro and Citra hops, then fermented with a yeast strain that is so top secret even the master brewer has to put it together blindfolded, and behind their back. Not really – that would be silly.

The smells coming at you are big. Mango, coconut and banana are doing their best to seduce your nostrils into a hula dance, and if you let them, they will. Pro tip: let them. Because you’re about to be hit with an ultra creamy swig that surprises you with a fairly dry finish.

At 6.6% ABV it’s nothing that you can’t handle and is subtle enough where you’re not going to get bowled over – perfect for an encore edition. However, if you’re going the route of the appetizer, you might want to wait until at least the second course.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com.