Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Your Dad’s Beer

Alibi Ale Works’ Your Dad’s Beer. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

While ringing in the New Year will take on a bit of a new look this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t go old school with your choice of beverage. Which is exactly where Your Dad’s Beer comes into the picture.

Brewed as a collaboration with the Mountain Gazette, the beer is a tribute to simpler times. Ahhh, simpler times. Let’s just marinate in that thought for just a second longer … Ok, back to reality.

This beer was a little bit nostalgic for me. I can remember sneaking a sip of my dad’s banquet beer back in the day and this beer brought me back to that place. Now, the taste here is much cleaner and crisper than that sip I remember, so it brought back memories, just with a better taste. Wait, did I just get Inceptioned?

Nevertheless, this pilsner is light on its ballerina toes. And while the tagline on the can reads, “The beer that tastes like beer,” it’s quite possibly even more beer-y than that. It has more flavor than a typical pilsner without being overly beer-y. I know that makes no sense, but when you drink it, it will.

At 5% ABV, it’s probably a little higher than what your dad was throwing down back in the day. Unless he was an animal chucking back barleywines, you should find that added little bump a perfect addition.

The can design walks the line like Johnny Cash between retro and modern so don’t look past it on the shelves of your local grocery store (or at one of their locations). That might be the best part of this beer – it’s portable and ready to welcome in 2021 with open arms. And if it includes visions of dad along with it – even better – unless it’s just a by-product of having too many. Either way, cheers to 2021!

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com.