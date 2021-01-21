Drink of the Week: Austin’s Sriracha Manhattan

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Austin’s Sriracha Manhattan is this week’s featured drink. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



With some people, just hearing the word Sriracha has them bouncing visions of fire breathing dragons around their noggin. But, if we’re being honest, a little spice never killed anyone, right? Uhhhh, that might not be entirely correct, but you get where I’m going with this. Most things are better with a little pep in their step. This week’s cocktail is a perfect example.

Why be a boring old Manhattan when you can live a little dangerous and cook with some heat? Heat actually is not the best way to describe this cocktail, because it’s definitely not chucking flames at you from the glass — its actually very subtle for Sriracha.

Angostura bitters are mixed with Sriracha and marinated up to four days. From there, the bitters are strained away from the sediment, leaving you with silky, yet infused flavor bitters. Normally, bitters are dashed in at the end of the drink, but not when you’re this Manhattan.

Everyone goes into the stir at the same time: the bitters, sweet vermouth and Maker’s Mark Bourbon. They all ride the merry-go-round together to better incorporate each flavor and then poured into a martini glass and garnished with a dried chili pepper. Pro tip: don’t eat the pepper.

Everything smells clean from the get-go and the bourbon is first to conquer the taste buds. However, you get more of the bourbon flavor than you do the bourbon bite. It gives way to the sweetness of the vermouth and then to the kick from the bitters.

The spiciness level is far from inferno. It really comes off more mid-range heat and actually wraps up the sip with a nice bow. Put it this way, it won’t leave you with the sweats. It just adds a great twist to a really good chapter in this book.

Everyone plays so well in the sandbox together that it may go down quicker than you think. If that’s the case, just sit back, order another, and let this cool cocktail keep you warm as the snow falls this weekend.

Austin’s Restaurant is located at 120 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village, NV. For menu items and more information, visit them online at austinstahoe.com or by phone at 775-832-7778.