Drink of the Week: Azul Latin Kitchen’s Cadillac Especial

This week’s featured drink is Azul Latin Kitchen’s Cadillac Especial.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Whether you read this on or after Cinco de Mayo, the answer is yes. Yes, this cocktail is calling your name. Yes, this cocktail is delicious. Yes, it makes for a delightful way to ring in the sunshine. Just, yes.

I feel like the best place to start with this week’s feature (and really any drink at Azul) is the fact that all of their lemon, lime, and orange juices are freshly squeezed. Fitting this drink is called the Cadillac because the machine that’s crushing all this fruit is about as big as one. The difference the juice makes is legendary and all three juices are included in this cocktail.

Joining the trio of squeezed fruit is Corralejo Reposado, Cointreau, Cointreau Noir, and organic agave nectar. If asking what the difference is between Cointreau and Cointreau Noir, the Noir blends a little cognac into the sweet and bitter orange liqueur – fortifying it with notes of vanilla and spice.

The fresh citrus brings a welcomed tartness to the smoky tequila and the sweetness of the agave and liqueur. Every ingredient feels jovial and slapping high fives like a home run was just hit – to be fair, a home run is pretty comparable.

With each sip the world feels a little more right. Sure, that could the booze talking, but it has a way of helping you let your guard down and just enjoy the moment. And while this cocktail is super easy drinking, it has a little bit of sass to it.

I should also mention that you do not need to enjoy this cocktail alone – you can also order as a pitcher and share the vibe with friends. Even the best pitchers give up a home run every now and then.

Feliz Cinco de Mayo, mis amigos!

Azul Latin Kitchen is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink menu information visit them online at azullatinkitchen.com or give them a call at 530-541-2985.