Drink of the Week: Azul Latin Kitchen’s Tijuana Toddy

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Azul Latin Kitchen's Tijuana Toddy, an exclusive take on the classic drink.

The restaurant is known for its California-style Mexican food, and the drink of the week is no different: Azul's hot cocktail features apple and cinnamon-infused el Jimador Silver Tequila, fresh-squeezed lemon and lime, organic agave nectar, hot water and a cinnamon stick.

"We infuse our own tequila. We take apples and cinnamon, add the tequila and let it sit for about a week," said bar supervisor Nick Patch.

The result is a citrusy, refreshing beverage that's easy drinking and warms you up. It's not hard to picture oneself settling in to a Tijuana Toddy after a long day in the biting cold — or indulging in a glass to ward off an oncoming illness.

While the alcohol is noticeable, it's not overwhelming — and the infused apple and cinnamon round out the bite of lemon and lime. Whether you're a long-time fan of the Hot Toddy or a newcomer on the drinking scene, this is a beverage that's certainly easy to enjoy.

Azul Latin Kitchen is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way, and is open Mondays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn more about the restaurant online at http://www.azullatinkitchen.com.