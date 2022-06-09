Drink of the Week: Azul Latin Kitchen’s Wild Hibiscus Margarita

This week’s featured drink is Azul Latin Kitchen’s Wild Hibiscus Margarita.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If you’re looking for a cocktail to help you settle into the summer season, I’m not sure there’s a better option than this selection from Azul. Feel free to bring along your friends, because this drink comes in the XXL pitcher size to help accommodate all group sizes.

As with all cocktails at the restaurant, the foundation comes from their fresh squeeze fruit fixation – word on the street is that they can go through ten cases of limes on a busy Saturday. Here, the fresh squeeze comes in the form of lemon and lime partying it up with Tres Agaves blanco tequila, organic hibiscus liqueur, mango, pineapple, and organic agave nectar.

Freshness seeps from the pores of this drink. The bright citrus pumps life into all of the components and elevates the pear and mint notes from the tequila. The agave takes on any and all comers of tanginess and counterbalances it with an earthy sweetness.

Perhaps the kicker comes in the form of the hibiscus liqueur – makes sense with a name like Wild Hibiscus, right? Not only does it give the drink its beautiful barber pole coloring, it explodes with juicy notes of floral and berries.

One cool thing about the liqueur used from Greenbar Distillery is that for every bottle that is bought, they plant one tree. So yes, by having this drink, you are contributing to a better world environment – as well as your own.

In all, this libation flows like a bag full of sunshine on a water slide. Its smooth, fun, and never gets out of control. The salty rim is also there just in case you need to snap anything back in its place. Spoiler alert: you won’t need to.

Azul Latin Kitchen is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink menu options and additional information visit them online at azullatinkitchen.com or by phone at 530-541-2985.