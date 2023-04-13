Drink of the Week: Bistro at the Corner’s Tropic Thunder Mimosa

Bistro at the Corner’s Tropic Thunder Mimosa

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

While champagne (sparkling wine from the Champagne region in France) has been around since the 1500s, the mimosa cocktail took a little more time to come about. It wasn’t until the early 1920s when people started mixing citrus juice in with and realizing how delicious it was, and the cocktail really didn’t take hold in the U.S. until the 1960s. But, as you’ll see with this week’s feature, the mimosa has come a long way in a short amount of time.

As one of the Bistro at the Corner’s featured mimosas, they take the standard pairing of the classic cocktail and turn up the volume. The result, with all of their options, is quite unique and especially pleasant as a pairing with brunch.

This option, of course, includes your base of champagne but then elevates it with the additions of banana rum, passion fruit, honey, and blackberry. While most people have the flavor of champagne down, what it brings to the table here is mostly in the finish, giving you that sparkly and springy tang that rounds out each sip.

What comes through on the front is the combination of rum and fruit. The rum adds in notes of vanilla and caramel, and is a great compliment to the bold flavors of the passion fruit and blackberry. The honey lends sweetness throughout each sip, but it’s more of a muted (yet amplifying) sweetness. As a whole, like in the case of most mimosas, it’s super easy to swig down.

I’m not sure if there are such things as mimosa purists (only sparkling wine and orange juice), but if there are, one: they have to be pretty boring people, and two: live a little and expand your mimosa horizons. Anything is possible when you start with a champagne base – start here and you’ll see.

Bistro at the Corner is located at 2040 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menus and general information visit them online at bistroatthecorner.com or reach them via phone at 530-600-2751.