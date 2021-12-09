Drink of the Week: Bite Tahoe’s The In Crowd

This week’s featured drink is Bite Tahoe’s The In Crowd.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If you were purely going on looks alone, this cocktail might look like something the Grinch would be sipping on a Friday evening at a corner bar in Whoville. Lucky for us, this drink is quite the opposite from that grouchy creature living on Mount Crumpit, and perfect for a pick-me-up alternative this time of year.

The “Whos” in this drink consist of Hayman’s gin, coconut-basil-cardamom syrup, lime, cucumber citrus soda, and Thai bitters. Right off the bat you get a clean cucumber smell, but also refreshingly herbal notes — no doubt from their scratch-made simple syrup — something Bite excels at crafting.

All together, the taste is probably not like what you might expect based on the smell. It’s a little citrus-y and a tad bit tangy. However, if you’ve ever dived into green curry, there are definitely some vibes and feels that are similar.

It all starts with the gin, which compliments the other citrus flavors with some of its own, but also supports the simple syrup in a warm and spicy kind of way. It’s the backbone of the drink for certain, but it also lends smoothness throughout.

The fizziness from the soda keeps everything light and fun, and keeps the flavor train rolling through he station. Although, you might think all these flavors together push more towards a savory complexity, but they don’t. Yes, they do provide hints along the way, but nothing that push it over the edge. It all stays within the pocket it creates and each sip passes through a different layer.

If you’re looking for an alternative to seasonal drinks that put you more in the mood of snuggling up to the fire with a good book, but still give you a little flair for the season, then this drink’s for you, Cindy Lou Who.

Bite Tahoe is located at 907 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village and are open at 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. For menu and more information, visit them online at bitetahoe.com or give them a call at 775-831-1000.