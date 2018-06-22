Drink of the Week: Blue Angel Cafe’s Blackberry Mojito

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Blue Angel Cafe's Blackberry Mojito — the ideal concoction to start summer off on the right foot.

Made with blackberries, mint, a splash of sweet and sour, sugar, soda water, ice and Ron Copa Rica rum, the mojito is exceedingly refreshing and the perfect post-adventure drink to enjoy after a long day in the sun.

Although Ron Copa Rica is an alternative rum (it comes in at 20 percent ABV, approximately half that of the standard), the "flavor is all there," according to Blue Angel co-owner Jeff Cowen. The statement definitely holds true, and because the drink is lower in alcohol, this means one thing: You can order multiple and not feel guilty about it (and trust us, you'll want to).

The Blackberry Mojito is the perfect amount of sweet, and it goes down easy. The blackberries in the drink offer a bold flavor that is complimented by the cool mint, and the pieces of fruit that float in the cocktail create a never-ending slight sweetness. The beverage starts off on a high note and is pleasant throughout.

Blue Angel Cafe opens daily at 11 a.m. and is located at 1132 Ski Run Blvd. Visit http://www.blueangelcafe.com for more information.