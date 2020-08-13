Drink of the Week: Blue Lake Tavern’s Wave Rummer

Blue Lake Tavern's Wave Rummer.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Sometimes all it takes to get me to try a cocktail is a clever name. Enter the Wave Rummer. Granted, not all crafty-named cocktails share the same level of flavor as their namesake might suggest. Luckily, this drink does.

From an ingredient standpoint, there’s not a ton of bells and whistles getting thrown around. A very simple blend of tropical fresh juices (such as mango) and rum frozen to peak perfection is all this drink really needs. Sure, it may sound like easy street, but when executed properly, the flavors peel back like layers of clothes on a ski day in spring.

One of the fun things you can do with this drink is choosing your own adventure with a specific float to go on top. For my drink, we floated dark rum. But, feel free to go a little fruitier with pineapple rum, or, if you’re up for the Indiana Jones level of adventure, hit up the Don Q 151. That 151 refers to the alcohol content, so if that’s your fancy, keep your arms and legs inside the table and enjoy the ride.

The smell of rum permeates the rim, so you know it’s packing some heat. However, it doesn’t really carry through the drink to overpower you. That’s because of the fruit juices. They compliment each other so well it brings a flavor of depth and richness that I’d consider buying my own slushie machine for backyard summer barbecues — so long as the recipe came with it.

If I could figure out a way to mass produce this cocktail, it would make for the perfect liquid on an adult slip ‘n’ slide. Yeah, it may sound strange, but come on. You know you’d be up for it — especially on a hot summer day.

Blue Lake Tavern is located at 611 U.S. Highway 50 in Zephyr Cove. Google will tell you it’s Glenbrook, but that’s confusing. For food info, visit them online at bluelaketavern.com or reach out via phone at 775-588-9999.